Aussie apothecary AESOP promised facial treatments when they first opened their boutique at Platform—the hipster mall off the Culver City Metro Expo stop—and they are finally ready to make good beginning this week. Starting Friday (Dec. 9), the fancy lotions-and-potions brand that never met a parsley seed or geranium leaf it didn’t put in a brown bottle, will be offering 35-minute facials at the Platform location. It’s the only store in the United States offering the service. (You can also get the treatments in Hamburg, Sydney, Melbourne, or London.)

Photo courtesy AESOP

For $70, you’ll receive consultation and then a customized facial using a combo of their ultra-calming, divine smelling products. The dramatic yet wee Johnston + Marklee designed AESOP space (meant to evoke a movie set) at Platform has one treatment room for the service, so you’ll definitely get the therapist’s undivided attention. You’re going to be smiling until January 2. Why have tight, red skin? Make an appointment here. > 8850 Washington Blvd., Culver City