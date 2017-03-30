Mark your calendars: At noon on April 1, a new CREAM (Cookies Rule Everything Around Me) location is opening up in North Hollywood (11135 Magnolia), and it will be dishing out free ice cream sandwiches there until 7:00 p.m. The shop will be open until midnight, but after 7 customers have to pay.

Photo Courtesy of CREAM Nation

If you’ve been deprived of the glory that is CREAM, this chain takes two warm and gooey cookies and stuffs a huge scoop of ice cream and toppings between them.

Yah.

