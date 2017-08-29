As the L.A. County Fair celebrates its 95th anniversary, the organizers are bringing back plenty of old favorites—including the carnival area with more than 70 rides and 40 games—but they’re also trying out some new experiences.

What’s New

The Grande Wheel XL, which is one of the largest portable Ferris wheels in the world and offers air-conditioned gondolas. (Timing could not be better on those.)

An exhibit called “The Magical World of Dragons, Wizards and Beasts,” which takes visitors inside a fantastical castle that houses dragons, a wizard, and live animals.

In the Atrium you can explore “Wonderland: A Floral Fairy Tale,” a new exhibit of giant floral displays that beg to be Instagrammed.

We’re Glad They Brought Back

The Igloo, home to the fair’s ice skating rink, and sled run, which returns for a second year. It’s open all day, and after 6 p.m. there’s a live DJ.

Photo courtesy of L.A. County Fair

On the Farm

You’ll find fair classics like pig racing, agricultural exhibits, and a petting zoo, alongside new features like the Little Red Barn, which houses naturally small (and massively lovable) animals like pygmy goats, babydoll sheep, and miniature horses.

What to Eat

In addition to cotton candy and funnel cake, this year’s food options include bacon fried s’mores, fried hot sauce, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos cheese fries. If you’re feeling really adventurous, visit the Bug Barn to taste-test bamboo worms, salted grasshoppers, and chocolate beetles.

Photo courtesy of L.A. County Fair

Requisite Quote by Organizer Type Person

“Our theme is Dare to Fair, Old School Style. We encourage visitors to do all those things that make a county fair a county fair—make friends with a barnyard animal, enjoy a corndog, learn how to knit in our DIY studio,” said Miguel Santana, president and CEO of the Los Angeles County Fair Association.

When Is it?

The fair runs September 1-24, and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. It’s open Wednesdays from noon to 10 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 11 p.m., Fridays from noon to midnight, Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (This Sunday, September 3, the fair will stay open until midnight.)

Tickets?

On weekdays, adult tickets are $14, kids ages 6-12 are $8, and seniors are $10. On weekends and holidays, adult tickets are $20, kids ages 6-12 are $12, and seniors are $15. Admission is free for kids ages 5 and under. Special exhibits, including the GRAMMY Museum’s Taylor Swift Experience, Jurassic Planet, and the Igloo’s ice skating and sledding, each require an additional $5/person fee. Parking is $15/day.

