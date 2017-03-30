Roxana Jullapat and Daniel Mattern are back with more market-driven wonderfulness

Friends & Family, a new restaurant by Roxana Jullapat and Daniel Mattern (Cooks County), is opening in East Hollywood in April (date TBD). Friends & Family will be a hybrid of a cafe, bakery, and marketplace that serves breakfast, lunch, and baked goods. The focus, as you’d expect, will be on local and seasonal food, veggies, and grains. They hope to be open for dinner in the future. A to-go counter will offer sandwiches, pastries, salads, and more.

Photo Courtesy of Friends & Family

The restaurant isn’t open yet, but the Instagram page is up.

A post shared by Friends And Family (@wearefriendsandfamily) on Sep 24, 2016 at 10:03am PDT

