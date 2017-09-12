Some people (408 people, tops) have really negative feelings about ice cream sandwiches. But the rest of us know what’s up: Ice cream sandwiches are what summertime dreams are made of, particularly when they bring together a powerhouse creamery and a powerhouse bakery.

On Saturday, September 16—One. Day. Only.—Salt & Straw’s flagship scoopery in Larchmont Village is teaming up with Mr. Holmes Bakehouse (of Cruffin and Cruffin Cone fame) to bring you an epic handheld dessert. Two of the bakery’s Cornflake Cookies will be stuffed with a generous pile of S&S’s Stumptown Coffee with Compartes Love Nuts flavor, and the bundle of joy will be available all day. Show up when the shop opens and have one for breakfast because #LiveYourBestLife, or stop in late afternoon for a sugar-meets-coffee pick-me-up, which is the only kind of pick-me-up worth having.

Photograph by Jakob Layman

Advertisement

This sweet harmony between Salt & Straw and Mr. Holmes is all in the name of the former’s third birthday; besides getting your hands on one of those sandwiches, Salt & Straw will provide b-day fun in the form of cornhole, live music, and even pedicab rides between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (why walk even a block in L.A. when you could be chauffeured).

A post shared by Nerede Yesek? (@neredeyesek) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

RELATED: Beloved L.A. Bakery Announces Insane New Croissant Flavor

Happy birthday, Salt & Straw! Never change, and maybe consider making this sandwich a permanent thing.

Salt & Straw Larchmont Village, 240 N. Larchmont Blvd., 323-466-0485