Everyone says they will never go out shopping on Black Friday. If that were actually true, it wouldn’t be so busy at the malls and the boutiques. You know you will go—the deals are too good to pass up. Here are some of the best ones in L.A. and the festive things the malls are doing to keep you in the spirit.

There are tons of deals at the luxury handbag, accessory, and apparel maven’s Melrose boutique. Save up to 75% on sale items and spend $100 and get 25% off site-wide and in-store. The Sofia Clutch (almond multi) normally $245 will be $93 on Black Friday and the Moto Satchel (black) normally $335 will be $168. But the best reason to go to the store? Swag bags from 10 a.m.—12 p.m. with any purchase.

8335 Melrose Ave, 323.451.7414 rebeccaminkoff.com

You know you are going to brave Bloomies. They make it worth it—you can save up to 50% off on many items in-store and sitewide. 50%. Friday only. Hit any of the Los Angeles locations—they all open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. (Bonus for stamina: The Glendale Galleria location is open until 10 p.m.). Free shipping.

The award-winning, tranquil, little spa in Atwater Village is offering a three-set mix-and-match series of services on Nov. 25 for $280. Pick your three-fer combo from their massage or facial services. Book in-store for a giftcard or online for an emailable gift certificate.

3206 Los Feliz Blvd., 323.665.3869, dtoxdayspa.com

Why hit the mega-bookstore on the busiest day of the year? Because Friday kicks off their annual Black Friday Signed Editions promo (more than 100 books avail signed by the authors). They are also offering buy one get one 50% off educational toys and games, 30% off print magazines, and 50% off gift books in-store only. Find your nearest store.

L.A.’s tattoo/beauty maven is offering a free 5-piece mini liquid lipstick set and vegan leather makeup bag with any $100 purchase (until Monday, actually, or they run out). We recommend newbie “Plath” it’s a deeeeep red.

AND here are some things happening at the malls that will get you in the spirit and help you save money …

Kit Leong / Shutterstock

What says Happy Holidays more than NOT having to circle around and around the Galleria’s insane parking garage? BoxLunch is offering free Lyft rides (from Friday to Sunday) to the Galleria and other participating malls.

100 W. Broadway, Glendale

This gorgeous indoor/outdoor mall by the Pacific has put all their retailer’s Black Friday sales in one place (thankuverymuch). Alphabetically. Take a look. So you can map out your strategy before you hit the road. And Santa is currently in the house.

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

You know you can’t stay away from here. It’s the smell of the HUGE Christmas tree (which Seth MacFarlane showed up to help light). It’s the canons shooting fluffy fake snow on cue (twice a night). It’s appointments with Santa (yes, you do need to sign-up if you want to sit on that lap). Here are their retailer’s Black Friday sales. What are we most excited about? Black Velvet cupcakes are back at Sprinkles starting on the 25th.

189 The Grove Drive, Fairfax District

You can hit the indoor retail behemoth or the newish outdoor collection of stores and restaurants next door. Here are all their Black Friday deals. There’s an old-timey trolley that takes you between the shopping centers. What. Walk?

6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Canoga Park

Caruso knows Christmas.We had to include this property (see The Grove) of the mega-developer too.Have you seen the Holiday lights at this place? It makes it impossible to not get into the spirit when everything twinkles, the music is on full blast, and try to not get mesmerized by the fountain. Try. Nordstrom is having 20% off select clearance items plus the view of the whole spectacle from their Bar Verde patio is pretty sweet.

889 Americana Way, Suite 330, Glendale

