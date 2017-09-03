Your Handpicked Guide to L.A.’s Best Pumpkin Patches

It’s decorative gourd season

Though the weather is no indication, fall is upon us. And what better way to spend it than watching scary movies, snacking on candy corn, and carving pumpkins. To help with the last part, we’ve rounded up the top places in L.A. to find the makings of a perfect Jack-o’-Lantern

Looking to buy a pumpkin while spotting a celebrity or two? Mr. Bones is the right place. This star-studded spot is a veritable carnival with face painting, inflatable jumpers and slides, and a handmade, adult-sized rocking horse. The family-owned patch has become so popular in recent years it recently had to move to a larger location. A new Boo-tique by Mr. Bones pop-up will also operate this year at Platform in Culver City.

Location: 10100 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City

Dates: October 6 to 30, 2017

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8.p.m; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Both of Shawn’s two kid-friendly spots offer activities like face painting, a straw maze, and train rides around the patch. There’s also animals (both real and mechanical) on site. Party packages are also available for lucky October birthday kids.

Locations: 6815 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles; 2442 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

Dates: October 6 to 31, 2017

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily

This patch has been a Pasadena staple for more than 20 years. Like others, this patch has a petting zoo and pony rides, but inflatable slides and jumpers, too.

Location: 900 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

Dates: October 1 to 31, 2017

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

The annual Fall Harvest Festival gets into full swing at this Mission Hills site. Top selling points: a climbable hay pyramid, a country farm-themed corn maze, and a guided tractor tour of the farm.

Location: 15200 Rinaldi St., Mission Hills

Dates: September 30 to October 31, 2017

Hours: Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located in Encino, this family-owned farm offers a wide selection of pumpkins, a corn maze, a tractor-pulled train, and a hayride. On the weekends, kids can also enjoy all the classic pleasures of bounce houses, animal rides, and more.

Location: 5251 Hayvenhurst Ave., Encino

Dates: Open year-round

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This working farm is a bit of a drive from the city of L.A., but it offers many unique draws, like live entertainment, music, food vendors, and a rotating list of special programming and events on the weekends. It has typical patch staples, like a corn maze and large selection of pumpkins, too. Admission is ticketed, with prices ranging $12 to $20, available for advance purchase online.

Location: 3370 Sunset Valley Rd., Moorpark

Dates: Farm is open year-round; Fall Harvest Festival runs September 30 to October 31, 2017

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

