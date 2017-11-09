There’s a shiny, new, 12-gate concourse under construction at LAX. The Midfield Satellite Concourse will act as an extension of the still relatively-new Tom Bradley International Terminal, and it looks like the future we all want for LAX.

From the concourse’s roof (a wavy design meant to evoke the Pacific Ocean) to floor (outfitted with thousands of feet of moving walkways), the new concourse is aiming for passenger comfort combined with smart tech solutions. There will even be a special app—there is always an app—using beacon technology to guide you around the concourse and make sure you get to your flight on time. All the infrastructure in the concourse is being built now in anticipation of next-gen security technology, including biometric and iris-scan ID check-points.

Midfield will have an extensive food and shopping area, which LAX says will have a “series of neighborhoods” comprised of “L.A.-centric” tenants that reflect the “urban fabric of Los Angeles,” though nothing specific has yet been announced and we’re not exactly sure what that even means.

We’re sure to hear more as the 2019 opening date approaches, but until then, take a look at the video below and get a sense of where the $1.6 billion budget for the project is going.

[H/T Curbed L.A.]

RELATED: The Crenshaw Line Is Closer to Opening. The LAX People Mover? Not So Much.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.