Here’s What You Need to Know about the Women’s March in L.A.

You don’t have to travel to D.C. to make your voice heard

Why: More than 150,000 people have registered to attend the Women’s March on Washington on the day after Trump’s inauguration. For those who can’t make it to D.C., related events are being planned in many major cities, including San Francisco, New York City, Boston, and—you guessed it—Los Angeles.

Who: Organizers say the event is open to “everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties, tolerance of diversity, and compassion for our shared humanity.”

Where: 9 a.m. at Pershing Square on January 21. The walk to City Hall begins right at 10 a.m.

What about permits? The L.A. organizers have obtained permits and are coordinating with the city and LAPD. (The march in D.C. also has permits now.)

Who’s organizing this? The Women’s March LA Committee includes community organizer and entrepreneur Emiliana Guereca and TV executive producer Deena Katz (Real Time with Bill Maher, Dancing with the Stars).

Where are the proceeds going? According to their website, money from merchandise and donations will be used to organize the march and support MALDEF, Planned Parenthood, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.