A couple years ago the city of Los Angeles started rolling out bus stop benches equipped with solar-powered phone chargers. They’re now scattered across town like little oases in the desert. Look for two types—red-accented Soofa benches and outlets built into the bus shelters themselves. On that fateful day when you’re trying to Metro your way across the city and Lara Croft Go has sucked your battery dry, remember this map and know that there is hope.

Thomas Harlander