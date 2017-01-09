#LAFD’s Swift Water Rescue Team today used a tethered inflatable boat to rescue a 47-year-old man stranded in the LA River during #LARain. Nearly 100 personnel were involved in the operation in which crews devised a plan to wade into the rushing water, provide a helmet and life vest to the victim before all safely returned 25 feet to shore. Victim had no obvious injury, but is being assessed by LAFD Paramedics at scene. The incident required the combined nearly hour-long effort of 98 LAFD personnel – in the water, in the air, and on the ground for more than one-mile downstream. 📷: Daniel Curry | 1.5.17

