19 Photos that Capture the Beauty and Size of California’s Latest Storm

And it’s not over yet
By
-

1. The L.A. Skyline

2. An LAFD Rescue

3. The L.A. River

🌀 storm watch 2017 in affect ☔

A video posted by Manolow (@manolow) on

4. Epic Puddles

#LArain

A photo posted by mister_brand (@mister_brand) on


5. Lightning over Highland Park

#lightning #LAStorm over highland park

A video posted by Catherine Oyster (@hapawitch) on

Advertisement

6. High Water

7. Flooding

8. Tahoe

On point Pier 111 📍 #pier111 #vanishingpoint #onpoint #calmbeforethestorm #waves #winter #nature #weather #snow #tahoe #laketahoe

A photo posted by Sir Agent Shadi B. Goode lll (@agentshadi) on


9. The Malibu Sky

Epic Malibu sky #larain #thebu

A photo posted by Chris Ayres (@ayreslive) on

10. Horses in Owens Valley

11. Mud in San Marin

12. Puddle Jumping

13. Waving Palm Trees in Niles

14. Flooding in Lincoln

15. Spillway near Saint Helena

Spillway of Conn Dam on Lake Hennessy near Saint Helena CA. #napaflood #caflood

A video posted by Craig Photography (@cphilpottcraig) on

16. The South Yuba River

17. The Sacramento River

The Sacramento River near the tower bridge. #caflood

A video posted by Dena Kirtley (@2cabindogs) on

18. Death Valley

19. Carpinteria State Beach

Facebook Comments