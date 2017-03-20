More than the fresh air, the food trucks, and the exercise, CicLAvia lets you experience the Los Angeles you see every day from a fresh perspective. That’s the genius of it. When your eyes are on the road at 45 mph, you miss beautiful architectural details, the stores you didn’t know existed, and the people who live in that neighborhood. But you don’t miss those things when you pedal through, take your time, and look around.



Your next chance to walk, bike, or skate through the city is Sunday, March 26, from 9-4, when CicLAvia takes over Venice and Culver City.

For more info: http://www.ciclavia.org/ciclavia_culvervenice17

