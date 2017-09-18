Want to get your hands on some artisan, gourmet, premium chocolate? (The answer to that is always yes.) Check out the Los Angeles Chocolate Salon. The event, now in its 11th year, returns to the Pasadena Center (300 E. Green St.) on Sunday, October 1, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s a chance to taste-test products from various chocolatiers and confectioners, watch chocolate-making demonstrations, and hear from chocolate industry experts. This year Défoncé Chocolatier, maker of cannabis-infused chocolate, will give a presentation on the future of artisan chocolate edibles in California. Also during the event three L.A.-area chocolate makers, Mignon Chocolate, Marti Chocolatt, and Amella Caramels, will be honored with the salon’s Chocolatiers Award, which recognizes their “significant impact in the world of taste and chocolate.”

Tickets to the chocolate salon include all tastings, presentations, and events. They are $20 in advance (or $25 at the door) for adults, and $10 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under 6 are free.

