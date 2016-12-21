Date Bundt Cake from Sycamore Kitchen

Fairfax District

I throw these things back like a pelican. The glaze is the best thing.

Canelés from Republique

Hancock Park

Cannelé 💥 🙏🙏🙏 @republiquela @waltermanzke #chefsclub #chefsclubfoodtour #losangeles A photo posted by Didier Elena (@didierelena) on Dec 6, 2016 at 12:35pm PST

Advertisement

I think these are one of the best snacks in the pastry case at Republique. I usually just buy them all. The crispiness and moist vanilla batter makes it.

French Toast from The Griddle Cafe

Hollywood Hills

On a scale of 1-10 how much do you want to reach through the screen and rub your face in this? Just me? Ok #homesweetgriddle #missedyou #nowgetinmybelly A photo posted by Sara Finkelstein (@sara.finka) on Dec 7, 2016 at 3:42pm PST

Simple but great. If you can beat the lines, this is worth it every time.

Thursday night spread 👌🏽 it’s almost the weekend! #sottola Photo: @sylviageatery A photo posted by Sotto Restaurant (@sottola) on Aug 18, 2016 at 7:40pm PDT



I don’t have to say anything else: Steve Samson’s food is great. This version on Sundays with fennel mostarda was the best porchetta I’ve had.



I love the simplicity of this appetizer. Rustic homemade bread in the wood fire oven, brushed with some cured and whipped lardo, and a bump of fennel pollen and salt. Damn, it’s good!

Focaccia di Recco from Chi Spacca

West Hollywood

This focaccia was literally unreal wow @chispacca @mariobatali @jbastianich #LA A photo posted by platematenyc@gmail.com (@platematenyc) on Nov 1, 2016 at 5:59pm PDT

This is literally one of the best things I’ve tasted. In fact, the first time I ate it I instantly ordered another because, yes, it’s that good. Crispy, salty, cheesy.

Foie Sausage Biscuit from Animal

Fairfax District

#foiegras #biscuits #animal A photo posted by Giggs Huang (@niurug) on Nov 27, 2016 at 3:15pm PST

I was excited when the foie gras ban got lifted in California so I could relish in stuffing my face with this dish again.

Caramel Coppetta from Pizzeria Mozza

Hancock Park

One way to finish out the weekend: #caramel #coppetta with #marshmallow sauce & Spanish peanuts. #treatyoself A photo posted by Pizzeria Mozza 🍕 #mozzagram (@pizzeriamozza) on Jun 19, 2016 at 6:45pm PDT

This is another one of those dishes that was that good that I ordered two. The marshmallow sauce makes even better. I get why Nancy Silverton doesn’t take this dish off the menu.

Tempura Uni from Mori Sushi

Sawtelle

hella good 😋 A photo posted by Adrian Ma (@adrianmalol) on Jul 22, 2016 at 11:47pm PDT

I love uni pretty much from everywhere, especially when it’s fresh. This tempura version with fresh yuzu was a serious bite of tastiness.

Pigs Ears with Béarnaise from Church and State

Downtown

Oreilles de Cochon | crispy pig ear, lemon, espelette, sauce béarnaise A photo posted by @churchandstatebistro on Dec 2, 2016 at 12:08pm PST

The brown butter béarnaise makes these tasty morsels great.