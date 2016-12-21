Date Bundt Cake from Sycamore Kitchen
Fairfax District
I throw these things back like a pelican. The glaze is the best thing.
Canelés from Republique
Hancock Park
I think these are one of the best snacks in the pastry case at Republique. I usually just buy them all. The crispiness and moist vanilla batter makes it.
French Toast from The Griddle Cafe
Hollywood Hills
Simple but great. If you can beat the lines, this is worth it every time.
Porchetta from Sotto
Pico-Robertson
I don’t have to say anything else: Steve Samson’s food is great. This version on Sundays with fennel mostarda was the best porchetta I’ve had.
Grilled bread with Whipped Lard from Sotto
Pico-Robertson
I love the simplicity of this appetizer. Rustic homemade bread in the wood fire oven, brushed with some cured and whipped lardo, and a bump of fennel pollen and salt. Damn, it’s good!
Focaccia di Recco from Chi Spacca
West Hollywood
This is literally one of the best things I’ve tasted. In fact, the first time I ate it I instantly ordered another because, yes, it’s that good. Crispy, salty, cheesy.
Foie Sausage Biscuit from Animal
Fairfax District
I was excited when the foie gras ban got lifted in California so I could relish in stuffing my face with this dish again.
Caramel Coppetta from Pizzeria Mozza
Hancock Park
This is another one of those dishes that was that good that I ordered two. The marshmallow sauce makes even better. I get why Nancy Silverton doesn’t take this dish off the menu.
Tempura Uni from Mori Sushi
Sawtelle
I love uni pretty much from everywhere, especially when it’s fresh. This tempura version with fresh yuzu was a serious bite of tastiness.
Pigs Ears with Béarnaise from Church and State
Downtown
The brown butter béarnaise makes these tasty morsels great.
Facebook Comments