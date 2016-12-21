Date Bundt Cake from Sycamore Kitchen
Fairfax District

I throw these things back like a pelican. The glaze is the best thing.

Canelés from Republique
Hancock Park

Cannelé 💥 🙏🙏🙏 @republiquela @waltermanzke #chefsclub #chefsclubfoodtour #losangeles

A photo posted by Didier Elena (@didierelena) on

Advertisement

I think these are one of the best snacks in the pastry case at Republique. I usually just buy them all. The crispiness and moist vanilla batter makes it.

French Toast from The Griddle Cafe
Hollywood Hills

Simple but great. If you can beat the lines, this is worth it every time.

Porchetta from Sotto
Pico-Robertson

Thursday night spread 👌🏽 it’s almost the weekend! #sottola Photo: @sylviageatery

A photo posted by Sotto Restaurant (@sottola) on


I don’t have to say anything else: Steve Samson’s food is great. This version on Sundays with fennel mostarda was the best porchetta I’ve had.

Grilled bread with Whipped Lard from Sotto
Pico-Robertson


I love the simplicity of this appetizer. Rustic homemade bread in the wood fire oven, brushed with some cured and whipped lardo, and a bump of fennel pollen and salt. Damn, it’s good!

Focaccia di Recco from Chi Spacca
West Hollywood

This focaccia was literally unreal wow @chispacca @mariobatali @jbastianich #LA

A photo posted by platematenyc@gmail.com (@platematenyc) on

This is literally one of the best things I’ve tasted. In fact, the first time I ate it I instantly ordered another because, yes, it’s that good. Crispy, salty, cheesy.

Foie Sausage Biscuit from Animal
Fairfax District

#foiegras #biscuits #animal

A photo posted by Giggs Huang (@niurug) on

I was excited when the foie gras ban got lifted in California so I could relish in stuffing my face with this dish again.

Caramel Coppetta from Pizzeria Mozza
Hancock Park

One way to finish out the weekend: #caramel #coppetta with #marshmallow sauce & Spanish peanuts. #treatyoself

A photo posted by Pizzeria Mozza 🍕 #mozzagram (@pizzeriamozza) on

This is another one of those dishes that was that good that I ordered two. The marshmallow sauce makes even better. I get why Nancy Silverton doesn’t take this dish off the menu.

Tempura Uni from Mori Sushi
Sawtelle

hella good 😋

A photo posted by Adrian Ma (@adrianmalol) on

I love uni pretty much from everywhere, especially when it’s fresh. This tempura version with fresh yuzu was a serious bite of tastiness.

Pigs Ears with Béarnaise from Church and State
Downtown

Oreilles de Cochon | crispy pig ear, lemon, espelette, sauce béarnaise

A photo posted by @churchandstatebistro on

The brown butter béarnaise makes these tasty morsels great.

Facebook Comments