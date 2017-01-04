One is a sandwich from Fat Sal’s, so you know this list is legit

Dakota Weiss is the executive chef and partner for Sweetfin Poke and Estrella. Both different, both delicious.

She was nice enough to take time away from ruling the Los Angeles food scene to tell us the 10 dishes she keeps coming back to.

A photo posted by Cassia LA (@dinecassia) on Jun 25, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

The first time I had this dish was at Chef Bryant Ng’s Spice Table DTLA. It blew me away in both presentation and the flavors. The meat just falls off the bone. It’s the perfect combination of meat to fat. Wrap it up in the lettuce cup with mint and cilantro and fish sauce and it’s truly a dance party in your mouth.

A photo posted by KNEAD & CO. pasta bar + market (@kneadpastabar) on Nov 14, 2016 at 8:10am PST

Anything Bruce Kalman makes has me swooning…but these meatballs are by far the best I have ever had. They are HUGE and sold by the piece…but don’t torture yourself and just order one or two even if you can’t eat them all at once, you will be patting yourself on the back when you have some for a midnight snack in your fridge. Trust me on this one.

A photo posted by Megan Black (@meganlfblack) on Aug 7, 2016 at 6:43pm PDT

Say that 5 times fast…haha. This is delicious thinly sliced, grilled Spicy Pork Belly. It’s outrageously good and you will without a doubt order a second round.

A photo posted by Fat Sal’s (@fatsalsdeli) on Nov 4, 2016 at 11:48am PDT

This is my go to late night sandwich. It is loaded with Pastrami BBQ Brisket, Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Sticks, Bacon, Grilled Onions and Cheddar on a Toasted Garlic Bread. Serious food for a serious hunger.

Kimchi Soon Tofu Hot Pot from BCD Tofu

Various

A photo posted by Pearl 진주 (@pepedeleche) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:22am PST

This dish comes out of the kitchen fiercely bubbling, when they set it down you can then crack your egg into it and stir it in. Then just go to town. I like to get a side of rice…for me the perfect ratio is 15% rice on the spoon to 85% Tofu goodness.

Spicy Miso Ramen from Daikokuya

Little Tokyo

A photo posted by Daikokuya Ramen (@daikokuya_ramen) on Nov 13, 2016 at 11:19am PST

You would have to be living in the deepest, darkest hole in Los Angeles not to have heard about the ramen at Daikokuya. This is the food I crave on a rainy day or the perfect food to slurp after you have had “a few.” I like to get the noodles cooked al dente and I also like to add crispy garlic and onions to my bowl. It’s amazing and highly addictive.

BYOB Chopped Vegetables from Sweetfin Poke

Various

A photo posted by The 411 Of Los Angeles (@411losangeles) on Dec 28, 2016 at 4:09pm PST

I truly love this bowl and I crave it at all times. I get my Veggie Bowl served over Bamboo Rice and tossed with the Creamy Togarashi then I add, bean sprouts, extra avocado, crispy garlic, crispy onions and another extra side of Creamy Togarashi sauce to pour over the rice…if I have any left over. 🙂 It’s pretty spicy but also has a great balance of sweetness to savory flavors.

Mapo Tofu from Pine & Crane

Silver Lake

A photo posted by ERIN 🌴👑✨🌌💞 (@dayun.k) on Nov 6, 2016 at 8:50pm PST

This is a sexy little dish with the silkiest tofu with Kurouta Pork and Sichuan Peppercorns served with White Sticky Rice. This dish is also another comfort food for me, it truly warms the soul. It has that perfect balance of Spicy to Sweet and Salty. So darn good.

A photo posted by Belcampo Meat Co. (@belcampomeatco) on Dec 16, 2016 at 3:04pm PST

They make one of the better burgers in town…I love their Belcampo Burger. It’s loaded with White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce and their house Sauce, all served up on a butter and toasted Sesame Bun…mmmmmmm so good. The patty itself is meaty and juicy, just what I am looking for in a great burger.

Kobe Beef Potstickers from Peking Tavern

Downtown

A photo posted by Peking Tavern (@pekingtavern) on Sep 16, 2016 at 1:20pm PDT

These are perfectly crispy on one side and served with a ginger vinegar glaze. If you are lucky enough to have one of the owners or both (Andrew Wong & Andrew Chui) for that matter give you a demo on how to properly eat dumplings and potstickers…take them up on it! They hand make all of their dumplings in house, they even make the dough from scratch! Handcrafted goodness right there. Wash it down with a shot of Baijiu followed with a shot of Celery Juice and you will feel like a million bucks!

Audie Metcalf Ruyle is the Head of Digital Strategy at Los Angeles magazine and LAMag.com.