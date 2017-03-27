1. Roasted Marrow Bone from Bestia
“Bone marrow paired with spinach gnocchetti? Quite possibly the best pairing.”
2. Mushroom Spaghetti, Truffle Sashimi, and the Hearts of Palm Crab Cakes from Catch
“I know I was supposed to pick different restaurants for this, but the mushroom spaghetti at CATCH is fantastic and quite possibly one of my favorite pasta dishes. Our restaurant prides itself on our vegan and fish menus, and my absolute musts from each are the truffle sashimi and vegan crab cakes. What can be better than A-grade, fresh sushi-quality fish with just the right amount of black truffle and caviar? The vegan crab cakes are not ones to be missed, made from hearts of palm resting on a bed of jicama-mango slaw.”
3. Beef & Bone Marrow Pie from Chi Spacca
“If you’re a meat-lover, you must try the Beef & Bone Marrow pie. ”
4. Japanese Sweet Potato from Gjelina
“Gjelina roasts their sweet potato in a wood burning oven which gives it that addictive smoky taste. Add jalapeno yogurt on the side and it’s the perfect appetizer to have.”
5. Pizza from Pizzeria Mozza
“Favorite pizza place in the city. Anytime I crave pizza, I head to Pizzeria Mozza.”
6. Apple Dessert from Ink
“This is such a unique dessert because there is a delectable fusion of crème caramel, apples, pie dough and semi freddo that is infused with burnt Applewood. Sweet yet savory.”
7. Foie Gras Hummus with Rhubarb, Cucumber, and Nan from Rose Cafe
“Every time I come here I always order the Foie Gras Hummus, you have the texture and the taste of hummus with a foie gras kick. Perfect for dipping bread in.”
8. Smoked Brisket Banh Mi from Gjusta
“Tucked away in Venice on a side street by Gold’s Gym comes one of the best banh mi sandwiches in the city with its thinly shaved porchetta and rich duck liver pate matched with aioli and hot sauce in between their house-made baguette.”
9. The Office Burger from Father’s Office
“Everyone talks about how great this burger is. There’s so much hype on it… well, the hype is true. This is one delicious burger”
10. Foie Gras Funnel Cake from Otium
“Whenever I go downtown I always make sure to stop by Otium for their famed Funnel Cake made with Foie Gras. It sounds like an odd combination… but really, it’s fantastic.”
