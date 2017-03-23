If you’ve ever made the trek to the Griffith Observatory, you know it can be a madhouse. There are usually people hiking and walking their dogs, bicyclists, and a line of cars winding up East Observatory Road. The journey has just been made a little less stressful thanks to the city recently extending its DASH bus line to weekdays.

Hoping to lessen the amount of traffic, the Department of Transportation says visitors can take the DASH bus from the Red Line Vermont/Sunset Station to Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory, and the Greek Theatre. It will run daily every 20 minutes from noon to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. The cost is 50 cents per ride, and 25 cents per ride for seniors and disabled passengers.

In case you need a reminder of why you’d want to head up to Griffith and the Greek…

A post shared by Los Angeles (@cole_younger_) on Nov 5, 2016 at 8:38pm PDT

Advertisement

A post shared by Mike Danenberg 📷 (@mikedanenberg) on Sep 4, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

A post shared by Patricia Díaz (@patriciadz) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

A post shared by Jeanette (@3angie3) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

A post shared by The Greek Theatre (@greek_theatre) on Mar 14, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

A post shared by The Greek Theatre (@greek_theatre) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:57pm PST