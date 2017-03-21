Harry Potter fans can now buy pints of Butterbeer flavored ice cream from Pennsylvania’s Yuengling’s Ice Cream at certain grocery stores nationwide. This exciting news comes on the heels of proper butterbeer finally being served at Wizarding World of Harry Potter. If you don’t see the ice cream available at a store near you, the site provides store and flavor request forms. Announced on the brand’s Instagram page, this half buttercream, half butterscotch ice cream with butterscotch swirled in is a sweet nod to J.K. Rowling and her series. Yuengling says it hopes to have quarts available soon.

A post shared by Michelle // Our Three Peas (@mamabeannthegreat) on Mar 21, 2017 at 9:19am PDT