These Brilliant Billboards Complete the Views They Block

An artist is nudging travellers in the Coachella Valley to refocus on their surroundings

If you’ve ever complained about billboards obstructing your view of the landscape, here’s one solution. Artist Jennifer Bolande has lined a road in the Coachella Valley with billboards featuring images of the surrounding landscape. When viewed from the right angle, they perfectly match up to the views they obscure.

Photograph by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Jennifer Bolande and DesertX

The installation is part of DesertX—a series of desert art exhibitions on view through April 30. This one, entitled Visible Distance, is meant to be experienced from a moving car and can be found along Gene Autry Trail near the road’s intersection with Vista Chino. A catalogue and map to of other artworks can be picked up at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs.

Advertisement Photograph by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Jennifer Bolande and DesertX

RELATED: All the Weird Desert Art Within Road Trip Distance of L.A.

Photograph by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Jennifer Bolande and DesertX

Thomas Harlander is a staff writer at Los Angeles magazine. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram. He recently wrote: This Beautifully Clever Map Replaces All of L.A.’s Street Names with Movie Titles