Whether you believe a Bloody Mary is the ultimate hangover cure, or you just like your cocktails with a celery stalk garnish, chances are you’ve never experienced a whole festival centered around the vodka and tomato-juice concoction. You’ll have a chance to do exactly that when the Bloody Mary Festival comes to Candela (831 South La Brea Ave) on Saturday, September 23.

The event brings together Bloody Mary aficionados with creators of some of the most delicious Bloody Marys in the L.A. area. Participants include The Attic, MiddleBar, Spare Tire Kitchen & Tavern, Cole’s, Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster Co., Vampire Gourmet Bloody Mary, Pacific Pickle Works, LAVA Craft Cocktail Mixers, and Backyard Mary. You’ll also get to try Micheladas from Chinolada, and from Camarones Cabrones, plus plenty of other snacks and drinks. The two-hour party includes live music. Expert judges will determine the Best Bloody Mary in Los Angeles, and every ticketholder gets to cast a vote for the People’s Choice Award.

A $45 ticket gets you unlimited Bloody Mary tastings and food samples from local vendors. The festival takes place in two sessions, with separate admission, from noon to 2 p.m., and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are expected to sell out. You must be 21+ to enter.