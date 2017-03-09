We have some great parks here in town. Yet we also live in a town where people pretty much keep to their local parks. If you’re looking to take your kids, your workout, or your picnic basket elsewhere this spring, you can’t go wrong with…
1. Runyon Canyon Park
2000 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles CA 90046
Can’t enjoy an outing without your four-legged friend? Runyon Canyon Park is perfect for you both. This park includes several miles of trails that will get you and your pup in shape for the summer. Warning: parking is tricky, so get there early.
2. Grand Park
200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles CA 90012
This jewel in the heart of Downtown hosts music festivals and free concerts throughout the year. Tucked about a block east from the Los Angeles Music Center, this park is perfect for visitors and natives alike to explore and enjoy an authentic Los Angeles vibe.
3. Echo Park Lake
751 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles CA 90026
Paddle yourself into shape by renting a paddleboat at this manmade lake in Echo Park. The perimeter of the park is riddled with food vendors selling churros, fresh fruit and danger dogs.
4. Vista Hermosa Natural Park
100 N Toluca St, Los Angeles CA 90026
Free parking? Check. Outdoor outlet to charge your phone? Check. Stunning view of downtown? Check. Make your way over to Vista Hermosa Natural Park and take that classic picture on the bench.
5. Elysian Park
929 Academy Rd, Los Angeles CA 90012
If peace and tranquility are what you’re looking for, mosey on over to Elysian Park. The roughly 600-acre park offers a range of trails for hiking, but the true gem is its iconic rope swing which overlooks the 5 Fwy.
6. Palisades Park
Ocean Ave, Santa Monica CA 90401
Walk, run, jog, or stretch out by the coast. This park offers yoga classes and excellent trails along the beach, not to mention stunning views of the Pacific.
7. Greystone Mansion and Gardens
905 Loma Vista Dr, Beverly Hills CA 90210
For the perfect weekend jaunt, head to Greystone Mansion and Garden for a lovely picnic or romantic getaway. Make sure to visit the Koi pond.
8. Lake Hollywood Park
3160 Canyon Lake Dr, Los Angeles CA 90027
If you don’t have an insta standing in front of the Hollywood sign, are you even from L.A.?. Pick up your pup and head to Lake Hollywood Park. This designated dog park destination offers several picnic tables for the humans and fenced-in play areas for dogs.
9. Pan Pacific Park
7600 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90036
10. El Dorado Park and Nature Center
Nestled between the San Gabriel River and 605 Fwy, this animal and plant sanctuary is perfect for a leisurely Sunday. The Center has a 1 and 2 mile dirt trail, 1/4 mile paved trail, and an educational center perfect for children and nature enthusiasts alike.
11. Lacy Park
1485 Virgina Rd, San Marino CA 91108
Known as one of the cleanest parks in Los Angeles, this little gem is worth the $4 parking for non-San Marino residents. The area has two paved lanes, one for walking and the other for running.
12. Baldwin Hills Scenic Overview
6300 Hetzler Rd, Culver City CA 90232
Reach the top of this trail to feast your eyes on the iconic Hollywood sign on your right and Marina Del Rey on your left. Sure, most of the steps are steep and uneven but for views like this it’s worth it.
13. Korean Bell Of Friendship
3601 S Gaffey St, Angel’s Gate Park Los Angeles CA 90731
Gifted to the city of Los Angeles by the Republic of Korea in 1976, this bell is a symbol of peace, friendship, and honor for those who fought in the Korean War. This beautiful park should be on everyone’s L.A. bucket list.
14. Lake Balboa Park
6300 Balboa Blvd, Van Nuys VA 91406
This place has it all: a dog park, a skate park, a recreation center, a horticulture center, and a lake. Keep an eye out for the cherry tree blossoms during the spring.
15. Franklin Canyon Park
2600 Franklin Canyon Dr, Beverly Hills CA 90210
This 605-acre park rests between Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley and offers gorgeous views of wildlife. Stop by Franklin Canyon Park’s Sooky Goldman Nature Center, the Sam Goldman Amphitheater, or the Eugene and Rosenfeld Auditorium as an added bonus.
16. Arlington Garden
295 Arlington Dr, Pasadena CA 91105
Described as “so adorable,” this tiny park packs a punch. Enjoy the succulents, homey antiques, and gorgeous wildflowers.
17. Will Rogers State Historic Park
1501 Will Rogers Park Rd, Pacific Palisades CA 90272
Activities at Will Rogers include hiking trails, horseback riding, guided tours, vista points, and museums. Check out this historic estate for a picturesque getaway.
18. Tongva Park
1615 Ocean Ave Santa Monica CA 90401
This 21st-century gem offers free wi-fi, a playground, a natural amphitheater, shaded picnic areas, and lush gardens. Just a short walk from the expo line.
19. Burton W Chase Park
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey CA 90292
Named the crown jewel of the Marina, Burton W Chace Park offers a multipurpose room, picnic shelters and excellent harbor views. Sit back and relax on a leisurely Sunday or enjoy a barbecue with friends.
20. Los Angeles State Historic Park
1245 N Spring St, Los Angeles CA 90012
Directly adjacent to Chinatown, this 32-acre open spaced park provides visitors with intimate views of downtown. Historic and untouched, Los Angeles State Park offers running and biking trails. Drop by during the weekend and catch hobbyists kite fliers.
RELATED: The 100 Things Every Angeleno Should Do at Least Once
Facebook Comments