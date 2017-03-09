As temperatures rise, a city’s thoughts turn to barbecues and picnic blankets

We have some great parks here in town. Yet we also live in a town where people pretty much keep to their local parks. If you’re looking to take your kids, your workout, or your picnic basket elsewhere this spring, you can’t go wrong with…

2000 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles CA 90046

A post shared by Arby Arbuckle (@chadizrad) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:23am PST

Can’t enjoy an outing without your four-legged friend? Runyon Canyon Park is perfect for you both. This park includes several miles of trails that will get you and your pup in shape for the summer. Warning: parking is tricky, so get there early.

200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles CA 90012

A post shared by Grand Park (@grandpark_la) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

This jewel in the heart of Downtown hosts music festivals and free concerts throughout the year. Tucked about a block east from the Los Angeles Music Center, this park is perfect for visitors and natives alike to explore and enjoy an authentic Los Angeles vibe.

751 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles CA 90026

A post shared by Daniel Suh Photo (@dsuhphoto) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Paddle yourself into shape by renting a paddleboat at this manmade lake in Echo Park. The perimeter of the park is riddled with food vendors selling churros, fresh fruit and danger dogs.

100 N Toluca St, Los Angeles CA 90026

A post shared by Claire↠To The Coffeeland (@tothecoffeeland) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:10pm PST

Free parking? Check. Outdoor outlet to charge your phone? Check. Stunning view of downtown? Check. Make your way over to Vista Hermosa Natural Park and take that classic picture on the bench.

929 Academy Rd, Los Angeles CA 90012

A post shared by VISUALS ARE LYRICAL (@what_the.jeffpg) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

If peace and tranquility are what you’re looking for, mosey on over to Elysian Park. The roughly 600-acre park offers a range of trails for hiking, but the true gem is its iconic rope swing which overlooks the 5 Fwy.

Ocean Ave, Santa Monica CA 90401

A post shared by Mark Strano (@markstrano) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

Walk, run, jog, or stretch out by the coast. This park offers yoga classes and excellent trails along the beach, not to mention stunning views of the Pacific.

905 Loma Vista Dr, Beverly Hills CA 90210

A post shared by Duvora (@duvora) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

For the perfect weekend jaunt, head to Greystone Mansion and Garden for a lovely picnic or romantic getaway. Make sure to visit the Koi pond.

3160 Canyon Lake Dr, Los Angeles CA 90027

A post shared by Louie (@thatonepuglouie) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

If you don’t have an insta standing in front of the Hollywood sign, are you even from L.A.?. Pick up your pup and head to Lake Hollywood Park. This designated dog park destination offers several picnic tables for the humans and fenced-in play areas for dogs.

7600 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90036

A post shared by Ryan Forquer (@ryanforquer) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

7550 E. Spring St. Long Beach, CA 90280

A post shared by LaddPhotographyStudio (@laddvisionphotography) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:41am PST Nestled between the San Gabriel River and 605 Fwy, this animal and plant sanctuary is perfect for a leisurely Sunday. The Center has a 1 and 2 mile dirt trail, 1/4 mile paved trail, and an educational center perfect for children and nature enthusiasts alike.

1485 Virgina Rd, San Marino CA 91108

A post shared by Celina Coppetti (@thecelinacoppetti) on Mar 28, 2015 at 5:09pm PDT

Known as one of the cleanest parks in Los Angeles, this little gem is worth the $4 parking for non-San Marino residents. The area has two paved lanes, one for walking and the other for running.

6300 Hetzler Rd, Culver City CA 90232

A post shared by Purely Positivitea (@purelypositivitea) on Jul 25, 2016 at 4:15pm PDT

Reach the top of this trail to feast your eyes on the iconic Hollywood sign on your right and Marina Del Rey on your left. Sure, most of the steps are steep and uneven but for views like this it’s worth it.

3601 S Gaffey St, Angel’s Gate Park Los Angeles CA 90731

A post shared by Rim Hammer (@rimhammer) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:42pm PST

Gifted to the city of Los Angeles by the Republic of Korea in 1976, this bell is a symbol of peace, friendship, and honor for those who fought in the Korean War. This beautiful park should be on everyone’s L.A. bucket list.

6300 Balboa Blvd, Van Nuys VA 91406

A post shared by HerVic Paul (@mr_pillos2.0) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

This place has it all: a dog park, a skate park, a recreation center, a horticulture center, and a lake. Keep an eye out for the cherry tree blossoms during the spring.

2600 Franklin Canyon Dr, Beverly Hills CA 90210

A post shared by PAX ET BONUM-PRISCA THEOLOGIA (@muuhuutkaweewesh) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

This 605-acre park rests between Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley and offers gorgeous views of wildlife. Stop by Franklin Canyon Park’s Sooky Goldman Nature Center, the Sam Goldman Amphitheater, or the Eugene and Rosenfeld Auditorium as an added bonus.

295 Arlington Dr, Pasadena CA 91105

A post shared by Jingwei Zhou (@kevinyantai) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:05am PST

Described as “so adorable,” this tiny park packs a punch. Enjoy the succulents, homey antiques, and gorgeous wildflowers.

1501 Will Rogers Park Rd, Pacific Palisades CA 90272

A post shared by Timothy Muyimbwa (@tim_muyimbwa) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

Activities at Will Rogers include hiking trails, horseback riding, guided tours, vista points, and museums. Check out this historic estate for a picturesque getaway.

1615 Ocean Ave Santa Monica CA 90401

A post shared by Jacob Nigro (@jacob816) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

This 21st-century gem offers free wi-fi, a playground, a natural amphitheater, shaded picnic areas, and lush gardens. Just a short walk from the expo line.

13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey CA 90292

A post shared by Ryan Edwards (@hoppernation) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Named the crown jewel of the Marina, Burton W Chace Park offers a multipurpose room, picnic shelters and excellent harbor views. Sit back and relax on a leisurely Sunday or enjoy a barbecue with friends.

1245 N Spring St, Los Angeles CA 90012

A post shared by Dope 987 Films (@dope_987) on Aug 11, 2016 at 4:56pm PDT

Directly adjacent to Chinatown, this 32-acre open spaced park provides visitors with intimate views of downtown. Historic and untouched, Los Angeles State Park offers running and biking trails. Drop by during the weekend and catch hobbyists kite fliers.

