There’s never been a more exciting time to explore the city’s deep roster of Japanese gems

We’re calling it now: L.A. is set to enter a new golden age of Japanese food. Yes, we’ve long been obsessed with strip mall sushi and South Bay noodle shops. But thanks to a wave of creative chefs pushing past tradition, and respected Japanese chains eager for expansion, words like izakaya, omakase, and kaiseki have become embedded in our culinary lexicon.

And why not? Most cities are lucky to have one Japanese district; we have three, and that’s only the start. We’re home to trailblazing chefs like Nobu Matsuhisa, a 114-year-old mochi shop, chargrilled chicken masters, and bowls of tonkotsu ramen so savory, they’ll haunt you days later. No matter what you’re craving, the city’s multitude of inspired Japanese restaurants aim to satisfy.

All that’s left to say is itadakimasu (“Let’s eat!”).

Best Bowls of Noodles

Advertisement

With styles imported from across Japan, L.A.’s ramen, soba, and udon noodle scene is boiling hot right now. We say, get to slurpin’.

16 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

A post shared by Ramen Tatsunoya (@ramentatsunoya) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:10am PDT



Region: Fukuoka.

Broth: Tonkotsu.

Noodles: Thin, straight.

Toppings: Chashu pork, onion oil, chili-miso paste, scallions, mushrooms, bean sprouts.

Fun Fact: Koku roughly means “robust taste,” which is why this bowl arrives extra-seasoned with pork fat and garlic, a style popular on the pig- obsessed island of Kyushu.

6. Chuka Soba at Venice Ramen 515 Washington Blvd., Marina Del Rey A post shared by Austin Smiley (@_the_real_smiley_) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT Region: Tokyo.

Broth: Shoyu.

Noodles: Thick, handmade.

Toppings: Chashu pork, egg, scallions, bamboo shoots.

Fun Fact: The dish’s name means “Chinese noodles,” a nod to its origin.

7. Seiro Soba at Otafuku 6525 S. Western Ave., Gardena A post shared by Nicole Fung (@thatfoodcray) on Aug 25, 2015 at 11:57pm PDT One of the South Bay’s oldest soba-ya (soba shops), Otafuku is prized for its delicate handmade buckwheat noodles. Try them hot, swimming in dashi broth, or cold with a smoky dipping sauce. 8. Bukkake Udon at Marugame Monzo 329 E. 1st St., Los Angeles A post shared by marugame monzo (@monzo.udon) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT Think of udon as soba’s fatter, chewier cousin. Strands here are rolled and cut by hand; toppings range from miso-laced carbonara to cold bukkake (smothered) udon with bonito flakes, egg, and grated radish.

Best Omakase Under $100

In L.A. you can spend a fortune at Urasawa or bliss out on the cheap in a strip mall. That’s the life when you have the nation’s best selection of sushi. But the real magic is happening midrange as chefs blend the modern and traditional to create stellar omakase meals.

1757 W. Carson St., Torrance, $38

A post shared by Daily Taste (@thedailytaste) on Oct 23, 2016 at 7:40pm PDT

17302 Ventura Blvd., Encino, $80

A post shared by Victor Tam (@victors_belly) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

The modern nigiri toppings might seem familiar to Angelenos—true salt, gold flakes—but Sushi Zo veteran Ryota Okumura anchors his omakase with precise execution and Edo period technique, down to serving each fish at its correct temperature.

Best Bento Boxes

Best Izakaya

They are often translated as “stay sake shops,” blurring the line between pub and restaurant. Is it any surprise we’ve become obsessed with the Japanese equivalent of tapas?

Best Tempura

Crispy and clean. Who can resist fresh tempura?

Locations Vary

A post shared by jenny michelle (@thedailyjenny) on Jan 4, 2016 at 8:36pm PST

The food court stall in Mitsuwa Marketplace is renowned for its ten-don (tempura donburi): heaps of tempura splashed with sauce and mounded over rice. Don’t miss the fried soft-boiled egg.