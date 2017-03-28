Some of the Best Donuts (and Fried Chicken) in the Country Are Coming to L.A. This Week

If you’ve been to D.C. or know someone from D.C. or have a fuzzy notion of D.C. as this sort of an abstract place where the governance of our nation occurs, there’s a decent chance you’ve heard of Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken. The shop has found its way onto Best Donuts in America and Best Fried Chicken in America lists, which is incredible given that donuts and fried chicken are already two of the greatest foods on God’s green earth. And as you already know from the headline, Astro is about to start dishing up their famous crème brûlée donut goodness right here in L.A.

Photograph by Scott Suchman for Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Astro is officially opening downtown on Wednesday, April 5, and—as if the fact that DTLA now has not one but two chicken and donut spots (seriously, what did we do to deserve this?) isn’t good news enough—they’re giving out free donuts on opening day to anyone who follows them on the Gram.

Photograph by Scott Suchman for Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is located at 516 W. 6th Street.

