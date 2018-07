"celebrate what you've accomplished, but raise the bar a little higher each time you succeed" – and that's exactly what we're doing tonight, as we celebrate on the rooftop overlooking this gorgeous cityβœŒπŸ»οΈπŸ’›&🌴's

A photo posted by KIMBERLY GENEVIEVE (@kimgenevieve) on Jul 16, 2016 at 8:46pm PDT