On Saturday BBQ lovers might just find heaven at the Sixth Annual Winners’ Circle BBQ Championship at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. Cooking contestants will be whipping up their best grub, all for the hopes of winning cash prizes. The Kansas City Barbecue Society, and the MAK Grills People Choice will be handing out awards for the best food. KCBS has its own judges, but People’s Choice relies attendees from the general public to vote. That means you, yes YOU, can eat BBQ for an arguably productive reason.

In the past 18,000 people have participated in the judging aspect of the contest. You can purchase food tickets for $1 each that will get you access to samples. Voting takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.