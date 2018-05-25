Photo by Jim Donnelly
Los Angeles magazine fires up the grill at the third annual Burgers Bourbon + Beer, a gourmet burger battle with sips to spare. Throughout the evening taste, judge, and vote to crown the People’s Choice Best Burger for 2018. Also enjoy the Los Angeles Chargers Tailgate Lounge with special appearances from current players, custom photo booth courtesy of GEARYS Beverly Hills, sips of KeVita and boutique bourbons, and live music.
Wednesday, May 23
7-9:30pm
The Victorian, Santa Monica
Tickets will be available at the door
Must be 21 years or older to attend. Valid photo ID required. All tickets are final sale. No refunds will be issued for this event. By purchasing, accepting, or using this ticket, you accept full and sole responsibility for all risks, both known or unknown, inherent or otherwise, related to the event these tickets are for, and acknowledge that you are voluntarily using these tickets even with knowledge and awareness of the risks. You hereby RELEASE, DISCHARGE AND COVENANT NOT TO SUE Hour Media and each of its respective direct and indirect affiliates and subsidiaries (the “Hour Media Entities”); and you further agree to INDEMNIFY, HOLD HARMLESS, AND DEFEND the Hour Media Entities. You agree that the Hour Media Entities have no liability for lost or stolen tickets.
