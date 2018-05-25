Los Angeles Magazine's Burgers, Bourbon, and Beer
Photo by Jim Donnelly

Los Angeles magazine fires up the grill at the third annual Burgers Bourbon + Beer, a gourmet burger battle with sips to spare. Throughout the evening taste, judge, and vote to crown the People’s Choice Best Burger for 2018. Also enjoy the Los Angeles Chargers Tailgate Lounge with special appearances from current players, custom photo booth courtesy of GEARYS Beverly Hills, sips of KeVita and boutique bourbons, and live music.

Wednesday, May 23
7-9:30pm
The Victorian, Santa Monica
Tickets will be available at the door

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

 
 

*Check back for updates

 
Basement Tavern Belcampo BOA Steakhouse Cassell's Hinoki & The Bird Malibu Cafe
MIKKELLER The Oinkster Umami Burger Woodley Proper    

PARTICIPATING BOURBONS + BEER

 
 

*Check back for updates

 
Black Feather Buffalo Trace Four Roses Knob Creek Kona Maker's Mark
Old Elk Rebel Yell Uncle Nearest Whistle Pig    

SPONSORS

 
Chargers Gearys Beverly Hills Kevita      
           
