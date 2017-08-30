Barcade—New York’s beloved arcade bar—is heading west. Representatives from the company confirmed with us today that they have signed a lease on a space in the ever-growing Highland Park nightlife district, with a plan to hit the start button sometime next year.

“We have been considering expanding to Los Angeles for a few years, but it took a while to find the right space,” Barcade CEO and co-founder Paul Kermizian says. “We considered a number of neighborhoods, but ultimately decided we liked the vibe and community in Highland Park, and felt this was an area in which we could contribute positively and thrive.”

Photograph courtesy of Barcade

Advertisement

Several bar-arcades are already open around L.A.; ’80s and ’90s babies pack into EightyTwo in the Arts District, Button Mash in Echo Park, Mission Control in Santa Ana, and elsewhere for the combo of nostalgic childhood amusements with adults-only beverages. The owners of Barcade, who opened their first location, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in 2004, have been credited with kicking off the whole trend—and now they’re coming to L.A. to compete directly with those home-grown versions. (Oh, and as of a 2007 legal dispute, they also officially own the trademark on the expression “Barcade,” so keep that in mind when describing any of those other spots.)

Photograph courtesy of Barcade

Once named one of America’s best bars by Esquire, Barcade boasts seven locations around greater New York, but this will be their first venture outside the I-95 corridor. Details on the Highland Park bar are scant this early in the process, but previous Barcade locations have typically been outfitted with about 60 all-vintage arcade games and serve pours from dozens of taps of craft beers, including exclusive collaboration suds.

H/T LAist

RELATED: The One Up & Hey 19 Bring Back the ‘80s with Nostalgic Menus