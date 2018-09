That land is your land. Caltrans operates an “airspace leasing” program at about 135 sites adjacent to and beneath L.A. freeways. Downtown L.A. Auto Group stores Nissans and Toyotas, but companies also keep eggs, seafood, and carpeting down there. An outfit called Quest Factory has built escape rooms under the 10 freeway.

