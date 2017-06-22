Q: Why do sections of Sunset Boulevard west of the 405 have no sidewalks?

A: Real estate developers built most of L.A.’s sidewalks, though the city can require them only when a project needs special approval. L.A.’s existing sidewalks are receiving much-needed repairs under a $1.4 billion settlement reached with disability advocates in 2015. As for new sidewalks? “Those who don’t have them better watch out,” says advocate Lillibeth Navarro, “because we have an increasingly sophisticated disability community.”