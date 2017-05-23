There are more on the way

The City of West Hollywood has begun installing a series of “Tiny Parks” as part of a pilot program to add temporary play space while West Hollywood Park is under renovation. The big city park, on San Vicente Blvd. across from the Pacific Design Center, sprawls over more than six acres and includes tennis and basketball courts, a gym and the municipal pool. The new micro park is located at Santa Monica and Gardner is the second of four planned installations and consists of three pink metal boxes with cupholders, graphics, and the hashtag #tinypark.

It’s hard to pull off fast, cheap, and good all at the same time, but it looks like the City of West Hollywood may have achieved the value trifecta. These little boxes sure do a whole lot with not much. Placing them next to Astro and Fatburger turns an unused parkway into an al fresco dining opportunity. Printing a stenciled grid encourages a game of chess or checkers (play with pocket change!), and the bold colors catch the eyes of drivers who might not have noticed the little sliver of public land.

The flexible amenity was created by Sonny Ward and Malek Alqadi of June Street Architecture and Jeanine Centuori of UrbanRock Design. Another batch of blocks rolls out on the Sunset Strip next month.

