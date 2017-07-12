The answer to a question that has been on your mind since you got your driver’s license

Q: How do traffic engineers determine which intersections get left-turn lights?

A: They listen for honking horns and police sirens. At six sites fanned out across the city’s 7,500 miles of surface streets, they scout intersections with long lines for left turns and a history of accidents. Then they hunt down funds from the three m’s— developer mitigation money, Measure M, and Metro—to pay for the lights. Squeaky wheels can leave their suggestions at myladot.lacity.org.

