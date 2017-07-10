Q: Can You Put a Container House on an Empty Plot of Land in L.A.?

A: Those HGTV shows make it look easy, but so far there are no legal single-family residences in L.A. that have been fashioned from a shipping container. “Permitting is the biggest roadblock,” says architect Scott Perry. “Containers are stronger, they’re recycled, they’re good in earthquakes, but they’re not cheaper.” The expense of meeting all the requirements to secure the permits makes container homes 25 percent more costly than new construction. Who knew recycling required deep pockets?

