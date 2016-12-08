11:30 a.m.

“It’s right on York between a bunch of auto body shops. It’s such a random spot for a nursery, but it’s ideal for picking up little succulents. They have great palm trees, which I love.”

12:00 p.m.

“The owner, Robey, has bizarre used books plus cool limited-edition current ones. It’s stuff you don’t see in a lot of places. He also does screen printing in the back. His zine collection is one of the things I come here for—he’s got a huge collection of art-driven ones.”

12:45 p.m.

“I can’t walk into this vintage clothing store without buying something. I have intentionally stopped bringing my wallet. The owner, Constance, is the best. I often just sit here with my dog and hang out, and Constance goes through all of her denim trying to help me find a pair of jeans.”

2:00 p.m.

“Get three carnitas tacos with everything, extra cilantro, extra onions. And a Mexican Coke. You can’t fail. I dare sometimes to do four tacos, they’re so damn good.”

2:30 p.m.

“Next door to co-LAb is this afford- able midcentury modern furniture store in a ware- house. I bought a really beautiful lamp here once—a ’70s orange-and- gold three-foot-tall table lamp that’s so monstrous and perfect. A lot of people don’t know that this used to be Mike Kelley’s art studio for, like, 30 years, which is kind of rad.”

3:30 p.m.

“Mo is the owner, and she’s—no joke—the nicest girl I’ve ever met. Everyone who works here—Mo and John and Fin, two baristas who happen to be artists whose work I’ve shown at co-LAb—are the happiest people. The lattes are delicious, and the building was beautifully remodeled. They kept some of the old elements. People actually want to hang out here.”

5:00 p.m.

“This new wine bar focuses on wines from regions you wouldn’t expect, and they have signature drinks that are phenomenal. They do a Tuesday jazz night with live music. The feel is dive bar- meets-cocktail bar. I can show up wearing a sweatshirt and jeans and be totally fine. I’ve noticed that locals—some who have lived here forever—come here, too. It’s not a hipster rejuvenation, just an amazing, genuine cross section.”