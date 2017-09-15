Straddled along the western and southern edges of Los Angeles County and hugging the Pacific coast, the South Bay and Long Beach region is rich in culture and steeped in art. On September 23 and 24, as part of the Getty-led Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA (also known as PST: LA/LA), the area will host an extraordinary weekend of exhibitions and events.

Six museums and cultural centers in the South Bay/Long Beach Hub have formed a unique, interconnected experience for those seeking provocative and creative works of art. The exhibits will explore a myriad of sociological, political, environmental, and culture issues rooted in diverse Latin American communities here in the U.S., Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean.

1. ESMoA presents HOPE, highlighting the reciprocal influence of western and Latin American

video and new media art in Cuba.

2. Angels Gate Cultural Center exhibits Coastal/Border, featuring works by artists who look

at how California’s coast is fortified as a border, and how that impacts diasporic Latin

communities within L.A. and beyond.

3. Torrance Art Museum offers The Cuban Matrix, with works by Cuban artists that focus on social

manifestations coming from media technologies and Yoshua Okón: Oracle, a video installation

focusing on the ongoing crisis of refugee children from Central America.

4. Otis College of Art and Design’s Ben Maltz Gallery features Talking to Action: Art, Pedagogy, and

Activism in the Americas, an investigation of contemporary community-based social art practices in

Latin America and Los Angeles.

5. University Art Museum, California State University, Long Beach showcases the extraordinary

breadth of the pioneer conceptual artist, David Lamelas. Encompassing post-minimalist sculpture,

photography, video installations, and film, David Lamelas: A Life of Their Own presents many of the

artist’s key works in the U.S. for the first time.

6. Museum of Latin American Art features work by over 80 artists in Relational Undercurrents:

Contemporary Art of the Caribbean Archipelago, a focus on 21st century art of the Caribbean, as seen

through the framework of the archipelago, and includes painting, installation art, sculpture,

photography, video, and performance.

Aiming to remove the difficulties of transportation in Southern California for visitors, the

South Bay/ Long Beach Hub venues have worked together to secure free shuttle buses. Three routes

have been designed so that participants can easily select their visits to some or all of the Hub venues

based on time or interests. Shuttles and admission to the institutions are free to the public the entire

weekend.

For more details about each exhibition and a schedule of events, visit pstsouthbaylongbeachhub.org.