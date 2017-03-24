From coffee that’s brewed for a cause to an art show that’s all about joy

Coffee and Kegs for a Cause

A post shared by Found Coffee (@foundcoffeela) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:24am PST



Weekend mornings are all about coffee. Weekend evenings are all about beer. Found Coffee and Craft Beer Cellar join forces to bring you a day filled with both in the name of a good cause. The Eagle Rock businesses are putting on a one-day event to raise funds for Recycled Resources for the Homeless. Head to Found Coffee between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., where all proceeds from their drip coffee sales will be donated to the non-profit; all proceeds from a designated keg at Craft Beer Cellar tapped between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. will also be donated. Funds go towards basic necessities like undergarments, toiletries, and linens. More information (March 25, Found Coffee and Craft Beer Cellar)

CicLAvia: Culver Meets Venice

A post shared by CicLAvia (@ciclavia) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:28am PST



Streets in Culver City, Mar Vista, and Venice shut down on March 26—to cars, that is. The largest open streets event in the U.S. returns this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with one of its most popular routes. Bikers, pedestrians, roller bladers, et al will be able to use the roads as a recreational space, ambling from business to business on foot or riding from Culver City to the beach on two wheels. If we may be so bold as to suggest some pit stops: Start at Blue Bottle coffee at the PLATFORM complex for a morning pick me up; Stop into Centinela Feed off of Venice Boulevard for a puppy break (they hold a pet adoption event on Sundays); finish off at Wheel House Cheese and Wine on Washington Boulevard, where a mere mention of the word “CicLAvia” earns you a 20 percent discount. As always, the whole shebang is free. More information (March 26, various locations)

Noir City: Film Noir Festival

A post shared by American Cinematheque (@sidgrauman) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

The American Cinematheque and Film Noir Foundation’s annual homage to sardonic P.I.s and femmes fatales returns to the Egyptian Theatre—home of Hollywood’s first movie premiere—March 24-April 2. This go-round pairs ten classic noirs with ten obscure gems released in the same year. More information (March 24-April 2, the Egyptian Theatre)

For Goodness Sake

A post shared by Kii Arens (@kiiarens) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:33pm PST



You’ve heard of La La Land the movie. Long before E-Stone and RyGos shut down a highway ramp in the name of good old fashioned song and dance, though, artist Kii Arens opened La-La Land gallery in Hollywood. This weekend marks the opening of a new group art show dubbed For Goodness Sake, which features the work of more than 30 artists who were asked to create a new piece that “elicits nothing but pure joy.” Talent like Shepard Fairey, Gary Baseman, and Mark Mothersbaugh have all contributed pieces. More information (March 25-April 21, La-La Land Gallery)

The Best Friends Show

A post shared by Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT



What’s more endearing than watching to comedians who also happen to be BFFs tell funny stories on stage? Four sets of best friends hit the Virgil Saturday night for an evening of tag-teamed storytelling. The lineup includes Meltdown power couple Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, Put Your Hands Together power couple Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher, Woodstock Comedy Festival cofounders Josh Ruben and Liz Zwiebel, and The Odd Couple‘s Josh Rabinowitz and Kevin Barnett. More information (March 25, The Virgil)