Wine and Cheese Experiment



Any experiment involving wine and cheese is one we can all get behind. The Blending Lab, a newish tasting room that makes their own wine blends, is teaming up with the nomadic Vagabond Cheese Company (truly, it’s a traveling cheese shop) on March 19 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. A $30 ticket ($40 at the door) gets you three wines paired with three gourmet cheeses (all of which are TBD—the cheese is SO FRESH that it won’t be selected until the last minute, which will determine the accompanying wines). If three of each won’t cut it, you can tack on an extra wine flight for $15 or another helping of chunked dairy for the same cost. More information (March 19, The Blending Lab)

St. Patrick Swayze Day



On the scale of famous Patricks, Patrick Swayze falls somewhere between Patrick Stewart and the fifth-century Irish Romano-British Christian missionary and bishop whom we celebrate this day. So its only fitting that the Egyptian Theater pays homage to this cinematic demigod with a double feature of Point Break and Roadhouse (in 35mm, obviously). The show starts at 7:30 p.m. More information (March 17, Egyptian Theater)

Arcade Expo 3.0

Banning, California isn’t famous for much—the song “White Christmas” was written there, so do with that information what you will—but it is home to the 18-acre Museum of Pinball. And the glorious campus, which is cram-jammed with more than 1,100 whirring, beeping, blinking, playable consoles, is hosting its third annual Arcade Expo this weekend. For anywhere between $45 and $110 (depending on the type of pass you buy), you can test drive the whole collection, no quarters necessary. There will also be pinball and arcade tournaments, an outdoor “Starcade,” food, and live music. More information (March 17-19, Museum of Pinball)

Claremont Pie Festival

Don’t let March 14 have all the pi(e)-themed fun. Eat all the slices your little stomach can handle at this free festival, where flaky crusts, custard fillings, and fresh fruit reign supreme over our years-long obsession with cupcakes. There will be a pie-eating contest, baking demos, and an incongruous but sure-to-be-very-exciting car show. Participating vendors will even be giving out recipe cards so you can try and probably fail at making equally delicious pies at home. (When that happens, eat your way through this list of L.A.’s best pies to console yourself.) More information (March 18, Claremont Village)

See the Super Bloom

There are mere days left to see the bonkers Super Bloom—an abundance of flowers brought on by this year’s heavy rains—happening in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Make a day of it to snap the perfect Instagram pic of poppies, primroses, and lilies. If the park is too much of a hike, ogle flowers closer home at the East San Gabriel Valley Cherry Blossom Festival at West Covina’s South Hills Plaza. (Super Bloom: ongoing; Cherry Blossom Festival: March 18, South Hills Plaza).