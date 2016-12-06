A photo posted by 71 Above Restaurant (@71above) on Oct 9, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

To access 71 Above on the 71st floor of the US Bank Tower—what was until recently L.A.’s tallest building—you must switch elevators on the 54th floor. The last leg is a whir of speed that deposits you in a space that’s all polished wood and well-stocked wine rooms beneath a crazy honeycomb ceiling. It could be any sleek contemporary restaurant but for the views: Gazing through the electrochromatic glass (its tint can be modified) at the glittering spread of L.A., you half expect to be told to straighten your seat back instead of being welcomed to sit down.

Calvin Trillin once suggested that the higher up you dine, the less successful a meal will be, but he was writing about the rotating building-crowning redoubts where Continental Cuisine staged its last stand in the mid-’70s. At 71 Above the Little Gems are charred and the caramelized pork belly reclines on a brothy sofrito as chef Vartan Abgaryan buffs the on-point style he last showcased at Cliff’s Edge in Silver Lake. The cooking is deeply seasonal: Summer’s strawberry gazpacho teased with shiso gives way to skin-on parsnips cooked in duck fat with slivered Medjool dates.

Just as powerful are the personal notes that the 34-year-old (born in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, and raised in North Hollywood) slips into his cooking. The pleasingly bitter sumac dressing over an appetizer of warm squash laid out as a pinwheel recalls the seasoning of your go-to kabob joint. A scoop of wild bay ice cream with batons of pickled rhubarb demonstrates how pastry chef Gregory Baumgartner brings a smart, foraged hominess to desserts.

Most impressive is the kitchen’s subtle elegance. Abgaryan once worked at Lutèce Las Vegas, and the careful way a lustrous chicken jus is spooned over a foie gras-filled chicken breast acknowledges that there’s something “special occasion” about a place where you can pick out Anaheim, Glendale, and Malibu from your seat 950 feet above L.A. –Patric Kuh

