L.A. County Fair
September 1-24
Maybe you missed the OC Fair. Maybe you’ve just got a thing for giant turkey legs. Either way, you have one more shot at living out your carnival fantasies (are those a thing?). The Pomona Fairplex enters its final weekend as a fun house, complete with all the fair tropes you’d expect (stomach-churning rides, food on sticks), plus some you wouldn’t (ice skating, animatronic dinosaurs). The fair finishes with performances from Chicago (September 23) and Migos (September 24).
Summer Happenings At the Broad: Basquiat
September 23
Those who can’t get into Edythe and Eli’s art pad during daylight hours can hack the system at the nighttime performance series. Jean-Michel Basquiat is the inspo for choreographed “dance-bombs” (like a photo bomb, but—you know), sets from DJ Rashida and Zebra Katz, and a sound installation from Damon Locks. And yes, the museum is open.
Solange Plus Blood Orange
September 24
You may know Solange as Beyoncé’s sister—or the girl who punched Jay Z in an elevator. But she’s also a Grammy-winning songstress and former music consultant for HBO’s Insecure. The R&B/funk/soul triple threat takes the stage at the Hollywood Bowl with Blood Orange, Moses Sumney, KING, Kelela, and Kelsey Lu as part of KCRW’s “World Festival 2.”
Hidden Arcade
September 23
Think Tank Gallery’s month-long rager, Drinkin’ Smokin’ and West Coastin’, wraps up this weekend with a ’90s-themed arcade soiree. Stop in for more than 10 classic games (Cruis’n USA, NBA Jam, TMNT, The Simpsons), old school DJ sets, and an open bar with beer and wine. Playboy’s sponsoring the time warp-y bash, and since you were probably wondering, yes—there will be arcade bunnies.
Latinas Out Loud: Pa’rriba!
September 22
If you haven’t seen Radical Women, the Hammer’s Pacific Standard Time show, this weekend feels like a good time to get on it. While you’re there, check out some Latin American alternative music related to the exhibition: On September 22 you can catch Latinx art pop performer Lido Pimienta, L.A.’s own Sister Mantos, and Chulita Vinyl Club, a DJ collective for women of color. Bring some cash for the bar and food trucks, but entry to the event is free.
