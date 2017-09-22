A post shared by LA County Fair (@lacountyfair) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:12am PST



Maybe you missed the OC Fair. Maybe you’ve just got a thing for giant turkey legs. Either way, you have one more shot at living out your carnival fantasies (are those a thing?). The Pomona Fairplex enters its final weekend as a fun house, complete with all the fair tropes you’d expect (stomach-churning rides, food on sticks), plus some you wouldn’t (ice skating, animatronic dinosaurs). The fair finishes with performances from Chicago (September 23) and Migos (September 24).

Summer Happenings At the Broad: Basquiat

September 23

A post shared by The Broad (@thebroadmuseum) on Jul 31, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT



Those who can’t get into Edythe and Eli’s art pad during daylight hours can hack the system at the nighttime performance series. Jean-Michel Basquiat is the inspo for choreographed “dance-bombs” (like a photo bomb, but—you know), sets from DJ Rashida and Zebra Katz, and a sound installation from Damon Locks. And yes, the museum is open.

Solange Plus Blood Orange

September 24

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT



You may know Solange as Beyoncé’s sister—or the girl who punched Jay Z in an elevator. But she’s also a Grammy-winning songstress and former music consultant for HBO’s Insecure. The R&B/funk/soul triple threat takes the stage at the Hollywood Bowl with Blood Orange, Moses Sumney, KING, Kelela, and Kelsey Lu as part of KCRW’s “World Festival 2.”

Hidden Arcade

September 23

Do you remember these games?? We’re stacking our gallery full of them this Saturday with @playboy for their #HiddenArcade OPEN BAR party. It’s a celebration of all things 90s, and you should def get your outfit ready and pick up tickets now. LINK IN BIO A post shared by Think Tank Gallery (@drinkinsmokinwestcoastin) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

Advertisement



Think Tank Gallery’s month-long rager, Drinkin’ Smokin’ and West Coastin’, wraps up this weekend with a ’90s-themed arcade soiree. Stop in for more than 10 classic games (Cruis’n USA, NBA Jam, TMNT, The Simpsons), old school DJ sets, and an open bar with beer and wine. Playboy’s sponsoring the time warp-y bash, and since you were probably wondering, yes—there will be arcade bunnies.

A post shared by Hammer Museum (@hammer_museum) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:25am PDT



If you haven’t seen Radical Women, the Hammer’s Pacific Standard Time show, this weekend feels like a good time to get on it. While you’re there, check out some Latin American alternative music related to the exhibition: On September 22 you can catch Latinx art pop performer Lido Pimienta, L.A.’s own Sister Mantos, and Chulita Vinyl Club, a DJ collective for women of color. Bring some cash for the bar and food trucks, but entry to the event is free.