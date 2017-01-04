From world-class hotels, to shopping, dining, and getting outdoors you can find a million ways to busy yourself

Palm Springs is a traveler’s paradise. From world-class hotels to shopping, dining, and getting outdoors, you can find a million ways to busy yourself. Whether you’re a frequent visitor or you’ve never been at all, here are four great reasons to visit Palm Springs.



Enjoy Modernism

From celebrity homes (think Leo DiCaprio) and gorgeous public buildings to swank retro-mod hotels, Palm Springs is truly an architecture lover’s dream. Experience guided tours or grab a map and take a self-guided driving or cycling tour.

Bask in the desert environment

Whether you like hiking, walks on flat terrain, or spotting beautiful desert flora and fauna, the area around Palm Springs is rich in beauty. Take the tram to the top of the mountain and experience temperatures 30 degrees cooler than the valley below.

Go Shopping: art, furniture & boutiques

Start by strolling the famed Palm Canyon Drive. You can check out the downtown which is loaded with shops and restaurants, or head a bit further north and see the Uptown Design District. There you’ll find a vast collection of mid-century modern retailers, fashion boutiques, consignment dealers, art galleries and antiques shops.

Sipping Cool drinks in the desert heat

After hiking, walking, shopping and touring, you’ll need a break. There are so many chic places to get off your feet and enjoy some down time. Some hotels feature beautiful lobby bars or outdoor areas, plus there’s numerous classic restaurants where you can enjoy great food and service with a long history in the city.