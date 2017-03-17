The best part of any holiday is always the food. St. Patrick’s Day is no exception. While you probably associate this day with foods like corned beef hash, our local establishments have more to offer beyond the basics. These desserts are jig-worthy.
1. Mochi Cake and a Matcha Green Tea Latte from République
2. Cupcakes from Magnolia
3. Cakes from Sweet Lady Jane
4. Cookies from Milk Jar
5. Matcha Green Tea Pie from Pie Hole
6. Grasshopper Tarts from Crave Dessert
7. Cupcakes from Sweet E’s
8. Matcha Shaved Ice from Okrumong
9. Thin Mint Flavored S’more Cupcakes from Gotta Have S’more
10. Green Sprinkled Donuts from Delicious Donuts
11. Green Velvet Cupcakes from Sprinkles
12. Matcha Cheesecake and Rainbow Cake from B Sweet Dessert Bar
13. Green Tea Checkers from Lady M Cakes
