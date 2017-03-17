14 St. Patrick’s Day Desserts Worth Toasting

It’s not just about the beer today
The best part of any holiday is always the food. St. Patrick’s Day is no exception. While you probably associate this day with foods like corned beef hash, our local establishments have more to offer beyond the basics. These desserts are jig-worthy.

 

1. Mochi Cake and a Matcha Green Tea Latte from République

A post shared by #RepubliqueLA (@republiquela) on

2. Cupcakes from Magnolia

3. Cakes from Sweet Lady Jane

 

4. Cookies from Milk Jar

 

5. Matcha Green Tea Pie from Pie Hole

 

6. Grasshopper Tarts from Crave Dessert

A post shared by Crave Dessert (@cravedessert) on

 

7. Cupcakes from Sweet E’s

 

8. Matcha Shaved Ice from Okrumong

A post shared by Okrumong (@okrumong.la) on

 

9. Thin Mint Flavored S’more Cupcakes from Gotta Have S’more

 

10. Green Sprinkled Donuts from Delicious Donuts

 

11. Green Velvet Cupcakes from Sprinkles

A post shared by Sprinkles (@sprinklescupcakes) on

 

12. Matcha Cheesecake and Rainbow Cake from B Sweet Dessert Bar

A post shared by B Sweet Dessert Bar (@mybsweet) on

A post shared by B Sweet Dessert Bar (@mybsweet) on

13. Green Tea Checkers from Lady M Cakes

 

14. Cakes from Phoenix Bakery

A post shared by Phoenix Bakery (@phoenixbakery) on

