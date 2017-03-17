It’s not just about the beer today

The best part of any holiday is always the food. St. Patrick’s Day is no exception. While you probably associate this day with foods like corned beef hash, our local establishments have more to offer beyond the basics. These desserts are jig-worthy.

1. Mochi Cake and a Matcha Green Tea Latte from République

A post shared by #RepubliqueLA (@republiquela) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

2. Cupcakes from Magnolia

A post shared by Magnolia Bakery (@magnoliabakery) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

3. Cakes from Sweet Lady Jane

A post shared by Sweet Lady Jane (@tripleberrycake) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

A post shared by Sweet Lady Jane (@tripleberrycake) on Mar 16, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

4. Cookies from Milk Jar

A post shared by Milk Jar Cookies (@milkjarcookies) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

5. Matcha Green Tea Pie from Pie Hole

A post shared by The Pie Hole Los Angeles (@thepieholela) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

6. Grasshopper Tarts from Crave Dessert

A post shared by Crave Dessert (@cravedessert) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

7. Cupcakes from Sweet E’s

A post shared by Sweet E’s Bake Shop (@sweetesbakeshop) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

8. Matcha Shaved Ice from Okrumong

A post shared by Okrumong (@okrumong.la) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

9. Thin Mint Flavored S’more Cupcakes from Gotta Have S’more

A post shared by Gotta Have S’more (@gottahavesmore) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

10. Green Sprinkled Donuts from Delicious Donuts

A post shared by Delicious Donuts (@delicious.donuts) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

11. Green Velvet Cupcakes from Sprinkles

A post shared by Sprinkles (@sprinklescupcakes) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

12. Matcha Cheesecake and Rainbow Cake from B Sweet Dessert Bar

A post shared by B Sweet Dessert Bar (@mybsweet) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

A post shared by B Sweet Dessert Bar (@mybsweet) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

13. Green Tea Checkers from Lady M Cakes

A post shared by Lady M Confections Official (@ladymcakes) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

14. Cakes from Phoenix Bakery