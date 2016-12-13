L.A.’s sushi culture is next level. We were the first American city to popularize traditional sushi back in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Since then, sushi in L.A. has evolved into an adventurous experience with sushi chefs bringing unusual or rare ingredients into their cuisine. But whether it’s an innovative new dish or a perfectly executed classic, these 13 dishes should not be missed.

Studio City

Add truffle to any dish and it’ll take it from good to otherworldly. But what happens when you add truffle to something that’s already otherwordly? You get Asanebo’s halibut with white truffle. The Japanese halibut is thinly sliced and topped with white truffle, truffle salt, and sweet soy sauce. Perfection meets heavenly.

Sawtelle Japantown

When this dish comes to the table, it feels a little bit like your birthday but without the awkwardness of waiting for people to finish singing. Lift up the glass cloche and inhale some of the smoke as it escapes. When the smoke clears, you’ll find the gift of rich, smoky toro. If this were a scented candle, I’d buy it immediately.

Culver City

It’s an oyster with uni and caviar. Need I say more?

Multiple Locations

I’d love to say this place is no frills, but then I’d be lying. There is a frill, and it’s their sushi rice. They brew their own rice vinegar and use small capacity rice cookers in all of their restaurants. Each warm, pillow-y grain of rice is loosely packed into the sushi. The rice is more than just a vehicle for the fish. It’s part of a complete package that arrives on plate.

Koreatown

Noshi Sushi is old school – established in 1983. You know if a restaurant has been around that long, it’s probably pretty damn good. There is nothing chic or trendy about this place, which is part of its charm. Their baked crab hand roll may not be fancy, but with its long slender sections of sweet, soft crabmeat, you’ll have fantasies about biting into it.

Canoga Park

Go’s Mart isn’t just a hole in the wall – it’s a hole in the Internet. They don’t have a website or a Facebook page or an Instagram account. They haven’t even claimed their Yelp page. But what they lack in Internet presence, they make up for with the finest luxury ingredients. Black caviar, gold flakes, and otoro. Ohhhtoro.

Culver City

Surprise! It’s a meat course. For a restaurant that serves some of the best sushi in L.A., they sure know how to do beef. The meat course of n/naka’s 13-course meal is divine. Their A5 wagyu beef is marbled to perfection for the most tender, juicy cut of beef.

Toluca Lake

Biting into a seared jumbo scallop would be satisfying enough. But throw some uni on there and it’s next-level. It’s topped with a wahoo salsa, made of shiso, daikon, kombi seaweed, cucumber, and plum sauce to give it an extra kick of umami.

Studio City

Silky, savory, and fatty! We’re not talking about a piece of fish here. We’re talking foie gras. If you’re looking for the perfect bite, this is it.

Little Tokyo

It may not look as pretty as a fillet, but the collar is the best part of a fish. It’s that juicy part right behind the gills. With such a high fat content, it’s super succulent. This dish is best served grilled, like they do at Sushi Gen, with crispy skin.

Sawtelle Japantown

Put down the chopsticks and scoop up all this goodness with a spoon. The rich foie gras and silky savory egg custard is exquisitely unctuous. Like buttah! It literally melts in your mouth.

Sawtelle

If opulence were a dish, it would be this one. Uni wrapped in wagyu is what food porn dreams are made of. Forget steak and lobster. This is the most decadent surf and turf you’ll ever eat.

Pasadena

If you haven’t eaten this, you haven’t lived! This dish goes one step beyond sucking on a shrimp head. First comes the raw tail, and then comes the fried head. It’s a bit like fried soft shell crab but crispier and shrimpier with the essence of shrimp innards.