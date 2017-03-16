Because everyone is Irish on March 17th

Address: 2615 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403

Specials: The bar will be offering a unique St. Patricks Day menu which includes Wagyu Corned Beef and Cabbage, traditional Shepherds Pie, and fresh Canadian Ling Cod Fish and Chips. An outdoor beer garden will be set up for the event.

Address: 11100 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

Special: The British pub will be having Guinness and Jameson giveaways, and their famous corned beef and cabbage special will be available from 11am until they sell out. The event starts at 10 am.

Address: 2702 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Specials: Live music all day long, open from 9 am – 2 am, Regular Irish menu available

Address: 8226 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Specials: St. Patty’s Day-themed drinks including $12 Irish car bombs, $ 10 Irish energy, and $5 green beers will be offered starting at 12pm.

Address:6669 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Specials: This spot will be offering 2 for 1 drinks, $10 dollar bottomless mimosas, and ¢ .99 Coronitas.

Address: 830 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Specials: $5 Jameson shots and Guinness pints starting at 5p.m. Plus, a live DJ set will start at 10p.m.

Address: 600 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Specials: The homey gastropub will be offering $4 high life drafts and $6 Irish mules.

Address: 417 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Specials: Enjoy $1 off all Irish drinks, $9 car-bombs, and $7 mules.

Address: 840 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Specials: The Irish pub opens at 6am for traditional Irish breakfasts and coffee, and at 11am, the parking lot opens up for a large block party, where they’ll feature music, prize giveaways, beer pong, and plenty of Guinness.

10. St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Casey’s Irish Pub

Address: Entrance at Wilshire & Hope

Specials: The 44th annual festival will offer beer, Irish fare, and music from live DJs. Admission is free before 3:30pm. The entrance will open at 6 am, the festival starts at 11 am.