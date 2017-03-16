1. Sonny McLean’s Irish Pub
Address: 2615 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Specials: The bar will be offering a unique St. Patricks Day menu which includes Wagyu Corned Beef and Cabbage, traditional Shepherds Pie, and fresh Canadian Ling Cod Fish and Chips. An outdoor beer garden will be set up for the event.
2. The Fox and Hounds
Address: 11100 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604
Special: The British pub will be having Guinness and Jameson giveaways, and their famous corned beef and cabbage special will be available from 11am until they sell out. The event starts at 10 am.
3. Finn McCool’s Irish Pub
Address: 2702 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Specials: Live music all day long, open from 9 am – 2 am, Regular Irish menu available
4. The Den On Sunset
Address: 8226 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Specials: St. Patty’s Day-themed drinks including $12 Irish car bombs, $ 10 Irish energy, and $5 green beers will be offered starting at 12pm.
5. Cabo Cantina
Address:6669 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Specials: This spot will be offering 2 for 1 drinks, $10 dollar bottomless mimosas, and ¢ .99 Coronitas.
6. Broadway Bar
Address: 830 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Specials: $5 Jameson shots and Guinness pints starting at 5p.m. Plus, a live DJ set will start at 10p.m.
7. Beelman’s Pub
Address: 600 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Specials: The homey gastropub will be offering $4 high life drafts and $6 Irish mules.
8. Golden Gopher
Address: 417 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Specials: Enjoy $1 off all Irish drinks, $9 car-bombs, and $7 mules.
9. Tom Bergin’s Public House
Address: 840 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Specials: The Irish pub opens at 6am for traditional Irish breakfasts and coffee, and at 11am, the parking lot opens up for a large block party, where they’ll feature music, prize giveaways, beer pong, and plenty of Guinness.
10. St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Casey’s Irish Pub
Address: Entrance at Wilshire & Hope
Specials: The 44th annual festival will offer beer, Irish fare, and music from live DJs. Admission is free before 3:30pm. The entrance will open at 6 am, the festival starts at 11 am.
Facebook Comments