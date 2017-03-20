Koreatown

Cafe Brass Monkey is known for its affordable food and rowdy karaoke crowd. Stop by on weekdays at 5:00 p.m. and weekends at 8:00 p.m.

Los Feliz

Every Monday night at 9:00 p.m., drink some sad-song inspired cocktails, like the Santeria Smash at Bigfoot Lodge, where you can sing sad songs too.

Culver City

Backstage has one of the largest song books in town. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 p.m., this is the place to sing your heart out.

Koreatown

Don’t forget the secret password (hint, check their Twitter bio) if you want to enjoy a night of karaoke at this intimate speakeasy bar from 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays.

West Hollywood

Every Thursday at 9:30 p.m., the restaurant hosts MARYoke with Ben Roman. Whoever snags the “audience favorite” title wins $50. Game on.

Bellflower

If you love the ’80s then you’ll love the New Wave. They’re open seven days a week from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m..

Van Nuys

Ever wanted to sing Irish songs? Well, every Sunday and Tuesday night at 9:30 you can enjoy karaoke at this 50-year-old Irish pub. We recommend checking it out on a Tuesday, when there’s happy hour from 2 – 8 p.m..

Culver City

With more than 50,000 songs to choose from, this one is a failsafe. From ballads to pop classics, you’ll be able to find the perfect hit for your moment in the spotlight. Monday-Friday at 8:00 p.m.

West Hollywood

If singing in front of people is not your style, Blind Dragon’s exclusive lounge provides intimate luxury karaoke suites. You can reserve a suite for you and your friends for whichever date and time you desire.

In Memoriam

Burbank

You no longer need to worry about leaving your children with a babysitter—every Friday, Sardo’s hosts family karaoke from 7 – 9:30 p.m. Just don’t get it confused with their Tuesday night entertainment, Porn Star Karaoke, which is exactly what it sounds like.