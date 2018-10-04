Home Blog
The 6 Best Things to Do in L.A. This Weekend
No excuses, weekend like a champion
Guerrilla Tacos in the Arts District Has Held Onto Its Street-Food Soul
Wes Avila traded in his legendary truck for a brick-and-mortar taqueria
Why Stars Like Beyoncé Are Subverting the Celebrity Profile—and Why It’s a Good Thing
Celebrities don't owe you—or the press—anything
Spending a Day in Claremont, a Leafy College Town with World-Class Art
A gem amid a sea of sprawl
Sponsored Center Theatre Group
Zoot Suit Creator Luis Valdez Brings a Quintessentially California Play to L.A.
Vally of the Heart is on stage Oct. 30-Dec. 9 at Mark Taper Forum
The 12 Best Tacos in L.A., According to L.A. Chefs
Just in time for National Taco Day (or any day)
From Scooters to Subways, How to Navigate L.A.’s Many Modes of Transportation
One writer took them all for a spin—in a single day
Bob Baker Marionette Theater Is Leaving Its Home of 55 Years
But the iconic puppet theater’s future is bright
Every Horror Movie Screening in L.A. this October
Get ready for Halloween with some bloody good films
How a Cake Became an L.A. Institution
For 30 Years, Sweet Lady Jane's Triple Berry Cake has been a perennial L.A. favorite